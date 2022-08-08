Bachelorette Party: Rachel and Gabby say they were not turned against each other

The double journey to find love at the Bachelorette Party has been challenging so far for Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia, but they make one thing crystal clear: they have never been set against each other. When host Jesse Palmer announced at the end of Clayton Echard’s season that the pair would be in the spotlight as the main characters, many wondered how this setup would work. Most of the bachelor nation actually feared that it would destroy the strong bond between Gabby and Rachel that they had formed while overcoming their shared grief over Clayton. However, they recently showed that it couldn’t be further from the case.

So far, in the 19th season of The Bachelorette, both Gabby and Rachel have experienced their share of difficult moments. It was especially hard for Gabby when several men, including Hayden Markowitz, went out of their way to tell her they preferred Rachel. In fact, Hayden described Gabby as “uncouth.” As for Rachel, she had three men who refused her rose when she and Gabby went on different trips. It made her wonder if someone was really there for her, an uncertainty that reached a climax during Gabby’s group date. While her guys were watching Gabby’s men box, Rachel was upset when no one even looked in her direction. Although fans flooded social media with comments about her apparent jealousy, she and Gabby set a record.

In an interview with THR, both stressed that they never felt pitted against each other during the filming of this historic season of The Bachelorette Party. Rachel said, “Gabby and I never fight, and we never make decisions without one or the other at the beginning of the season. Rachel said. “They really lose sight of the essence of female friendship and the fact that we are going through this together and showing our real emotions. Hopefully, moving forward, they’ll be able to see it a little more.” Gabby added how grateful she is for having a “real friend” by her side all this time. Although some men began to compete, she and Rachel never did.

As for her emotions about Gabby’s boxing group date, Rachel said there’s more to the story. “What people really don’t see is that Gabby and I were fine during the date… I really wanted to get a little recognition from them, but overall it was what I did afterwards, in the privacy of my own room. “This is a fight that Gabby understood and didn’t hold back against Rachel. “I feel like Rachel and I are doing everything we can to do what we think is right at the moment, stick together and just really get into our role,” Gabby said. “You see that we are a lot emotional and doubt ourselves at times, but you have to go through it to overcome it.”

If Gabby and Rachel’s friendship can survive all of this, plus the Logan Palmer bombshell, she can probably handle anything. On Monday night’s episode, Logan, who accepted Rachel’s rose, revealed that he doubts his decision. Since Rachel no longer treated her group of suitors very well, it would be hard to lose one of them to someone else, especially a close friend. Hopefully, after all the stress, tears and drama, Bachelor Nation will be able to enjoy its first double engagement celebration.