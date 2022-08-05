Bachelorette Party: Michelle admits that she became happier after breaking up with Find

Former Bachelorette host Michelle Young has announced that she feels happier after breaking up with Naite Olukoya, which was announced in June. Michelle and Knight met in season 18 of The Bachelorette Party, where they had an immediate connection with Knight, even getting a rose of Michelle’s first impression on the first night. Knight was the clear leader until the end of the season, and in the final he received the last rose of Michelle over runner-up Brandon Jones. The couple got engaged and even received $200,000 as a down payment on the house during the After The Final Rose special.

Unfortunately, the honeymoon period for Michelle and Knight did not last long. Six months after their engagement was announced, the couple announced via Instagram that they had decided to end the relationship and separate. Soon after, there were rumors that Knight was in a relationship with another Bachelor Nation graduate, Deandra Kanu, although this turned out to be nothing more than a simple assumption. Michelle admitted that the breakup stunned her, which meant that Knight was the initiator of the breakup.

In a recent Instagram post, Michelle shared a series of individual snaps, simply captioning the post “happier.” In the photos, Michelle is wearing a cropped white top with brown high-waisted trousers and white heels. Although Michelle shared several photos after the breakup, this is the first one in which she confessed how she was doing. In her other recent photos, Michelle seems to have avoided discussing the breakup, instead posting unrelated captions.

Several of Michelle’s undergraduate alumni from Undergraduate were quick to comment on their support and admiration for her in her recent post. The current host of the nineteenth season of The Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, called Michelle gorgeous, and Susie Evans noted that she was amazing. Marie Pepin and Magi Tareke, who appeared in the 25th season of “The Bachelor” with Michelle, also shared their support with the help of emoticons in the form of hearts. The star of the TV series “Love is blind” Natalie Lee, who was recently linked to the winner of the 17th season of “The Bachelorette” Blake Moines, added that happiness looked good for Michelle.

At the moment, it seems that Michelle is happy that she is single, as is Knight, who recently moved to Los Angeles to work on his modeling career. Although many have expressed a desire for Michelle to reunite with Brandon, it seems that Brandon was one of the men played in season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, so it’s possible that he’s no longer single. At the moment, the former main character of “The Bachelorette” seems to be doing well just by focusing on herself.