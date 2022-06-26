Bachelorette Party: Find Olukoya denies accusations of cheating with Michelle

Bachelor Nation was saddened and shocked when Season 18 Bachelorette couple Michelle Young and Nite Olukoya broke off their engagement, and now Nite denies cheating on Michelle. Michelle, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher from Minnesota, and Knight, a 27-year-old sales executive from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, fell in love on the show in 2021 after immediately meeting on the first night. Knight was the first man to step out of the limousines, and also received a first impression rose from Michelle and the first kiss of the season.

Although Michelle and Knight initially seemed very different, they realized that they had a lot in common, and their bond continued to grow. Throughout the season, Knight had trouble expressing his feelings because he had never been in love before. Although some people, including the couple’s family members, thought Knight had shown some red flags about being ready to get engaged, Michelle believed in Knight. He proposed in the season finale, and Michelle agreed. However, after less than a year of living together, Michelle and Knight broke up.

Related: Bachelorette Party: A Timeline of Michelle Yang and Naite Olukoya’s Relationship

In a series of slides in his Instagram story, Knight talked about many things, including allegations of fraud. He said that “the picture that is being painted about me is so far from the truth. I’m being positive, so I’m going to keep doing that. Whether you like it or not.” He further said that he had not cheated and that “not every breakup needs someone to blame.” Knight continued by saying, “Yes, many of you seem to be painting me as a boy with a red flag [expletive]. Maybe it’s piercings and tattoos? Who knows. But I’m actually a decent guy, and I just want to keep getting better. How we should all want for ourselves.” Knight acknowledged that “negativity and outright hatred caused harm at a difficult time.” He said he joined the Bachelorette Party without any expectations, but with an open mind and an open heart, and Michelle opened her heart a little more. Knight shared that he sincerely believed that Michel was his man.

Knight went on to address his critics, admitting: “Of course, I think I was inexperienced in love. This does not mean that I am a “red flag”. I don’t know what else to say to that.” Knight also shared that his plan to move to Minnesota changed when he and Michelle decided they wanted to get to know each other “on a deeper level before starting to live together.” There is no rush in life. There is no set of rules. or a schedule of how to behave in your relationship. We believed that since love was there, everything would fall into place naturally and in due time, as it should be.” Knight admitted that “the pressure was insane” for both of them. At the end of the post, Knight stated: “My name is Babatunde Olufemi Robert Nathanale Olukoya, and I will never live my life based on how others think I should live it. Period.” He thanked the “kind people” who show respect to him and Michelle, and ended the post with two emoticons with a peace sign.

Although Bachelor Nation is looking for a definitive answer as to why Michelle and Knight broke up, Knight’s vehement denial of the cheating allegations seems sincere. It seems that the couple just broke up, as they got to know each other better outside of the show. Knight and Michelle seemed to genuinely love each other and enjoyed each other’s company both at the Bachelorette Party and after it. I hope they will find the right people for themselves. In the meantime, Bachelor Nation should stop blaming and instead support Michelle and Knight during this difficult time.