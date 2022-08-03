Bachelorette Party: 10 couples who should have been

A new season of The Bachelorette Party begins, this time not one, but two main characters, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windy, are looking for love. Prior to this season, 18 other seasons of “The Bachelorette” aired. Some ended in love, some in engagement, others in heartbreak, and many left viewers wondering what could have been.

Many relationships that arise in the Bachelor Nation franchise don’t last long after the show ends, mainly because the main characters make the wrong decision or can’t decide who to give their last rose to. If they had chosen their runner-up or even someone else in their season who also did not take a place, it is unknown whether they would have received their happily ever after from the reality show.

DeAnna Pappas and Jason Mesnik (Season 4)

Jason Mesnick became a celebrity on “Bachelor Nation” after his own season aired, but before he got the chance to be a host, he was just a guy vying for the heart of season four’s bachelor, DeAnna Pappas.

Despite their apparent bond, DeAnna didn’t see a future with Jason and allowed him to half propose to her before breaking off their relationship. The awkward final moment led to Jason having his own awkward ending, in which he proposed to one woman and then married his runner-up. If Jason and DeAnna had stuck together, both awkward moments could have been avoided.

Emily Maynard and Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Season 8)

Before he became famous for proposing to one girl, breaking it off and proposing to another in “The Bachelor,” Arie Luyendyk Jr. was one of the leaders of Emily Maynard’s “Bachelorette” season.

Arie and Emily had an affair that seemed pure and irresistible, but she couldn’t fully commit to living with him. Instead, she chose Jeff Holm, a man with whom she broke off a relationship shortly after the end of her season. If Emily had left with Arya as her last rose, the story could have turned out differently, with a happy ending for them and Ari, the host of the season of “The Bachelor”.

Desiree Hartsock and Brooks Forester (Season 9)

For most of the ninth season of The Bachelorette, viewers thought Desiree Hartsock and Brooks Forester were going to go the distance. The two of them had undeniable chemistry and a true understanding of each other, but Brooks decided to quit The Bachelor before Desiree found out what their future would look like.

In the end, Desiree chose Chris Siegfried as the last recipient of the rose, and now they are married and have children. However, fans are still wondering what would have happened if Brooks had stayed, and many think that Desiree’s love story would have had a completely different ending.

Caitlin Bristow and Nick Viall (Season 11)

Before Nick Viall had his own bachelor season, he was ranked second in consecutive seasons. First, Andy Dorfman broke his heart, and then Caitlin Bristow from “The Bachelor” season 11.

Although nothing worked out between Caitlin and Nick, they became two of the most successful and widespread members of Bachelor Nation. They both have popular podcasts, companies and Instagram followers. If they gave their relationship a chance in the real world, they could easily become the face of the Bachelor franchise.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron (Season 15)

Tyler Cameron and the bachelorette Hannah Brown had one of the most tumultuous ties in the history of the bachelor nation, and it was a pity that viewers didn’t get a well-deserved happy ending when they ended up together.

Instead, Hannah chose Jed, but later broke off the relationship after rumors that he had a girlfriend at home. Hannah and Tyler briefly reunited (as friends) during quarantine, but soon after moved on to other romantic prospects. The love they felt for each other seemed sincere and real during the season, and if she had chosen him, they could have become an influential Bachelor Nation couple.

Hannah Brown and Connor Saeli (Season 15)

The bachelorette party Hannah Brown and Connor Saeli didn’t get more than a few group dates and a painful one-on-one meeting to test the future of their romance, but the time they spent together was amazing and showed great potential.

Connor is infamous for covering Hannah’s hotel room when she was sick with inspirational stickers, which made fans think of him as a husband. He didn’t have as big a personality as Tyler Cameron or Luke Parker, but his cuteness was underestimated and would have been perfect in the long run.

Claire Crowley and Zach Clark (Season 16)

Claire Crowley had the shortest bachelorette party since she decided to get engaged to contestant Dale Moss even three weeks after the start of the contest. She left behind many wonderful men who decided to stay and fight for Taisha’s heart, and soon she and Dale broke up.