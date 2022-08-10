Bachelorette graduate Caitlin Bristow weighs charges against Gabby Windy leader Nate Mitchell

A situation she knows all too well. As rumors (and potential receipts) about Nate Mitchell’s pre-bachelorette past circulate, Caitlin Bristow is weighing in.

Season 11 of “Bachelorette Party, 37 Years Old” summarized Monday, August 8, the release of “Bachelorette Party” in the Us Weekly podcast “Here for the Right Reasons”, which examined Gabby Windy’s previous comments about whether she would be ready to become a mother in the role of 33-year-old Nate. , has a daughter.

“This is really a fateful decision. Choosing a fiance is a life—changing decision, not to mention becoming a stepmother, and you have to be really ready for that,” Caitlin told Us. “And this little girl deserves, you know, her desire to be full. Have you seen that there was news recently about Nate that he was sort of dating two girls at the same time before he came into the season? ?»

The host of the “Off the Vine” podcast is referring to Reality Steve posting alleged DM’s between Kelsey Funkhouser, who claimed to have dated Nate from 2020 to 2021, and Lari Starke, who claimed she was also with the Chicago native at the same time.

“I cried because of a guy who hid his child from me for 1.5 years when we were dating, and I found out about it from a reality show,” Kelsey wrote via TikTok, claiming that Nate did not tell her that he had a child.

Lari, for her part, told Reality Steve: “I wish Nate all the best. I don’t want to influence his future, but it’s important for me to try not to let another girl be blinded by his secrets.”

Nate, for his part, told an Instagram commentator that on Tuesday, August 9, there are “two sides to every story.”

“Now every story has three sides. There is his side, her side and the truth,” Caitlin told us. “and I always try to treat all these headlines and things with a grain of salt, because I’ve seen headlines about myself that were like, ‘Oh, Caitlin was the most fake bachelor they ever had, she was dating a guy [before the show].’ I dated a guy before I went on The Bachelor. And I literally said: “I have to make a decision, because if this is really my man, I’m not going to go on the Bachelor.” Because you’re not my man, and I’m going to go to the show.”

She continued, “And I think it’s OK to meet people before going on a show. I think it’s OK to meet two people at the same time before going to a show, if it’s within reason. For example, do you tell them both that you love them and are devoted to them, and they don’t know about each other? This is a problem. If you happen to be dating and it’s none of their business whether you’re going on other dates to see what happens and you’re just having fun before you go on a TV show — I don’t see a problem with that. That’s why I never want to draw conclusions right away, but I think we’ll see. I’m curious to hear Nate’s version.”

