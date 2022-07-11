Bachelor Stars Tayshia Adams & Matt James to Play in “Pyramid 100,000”

Tayshia Adams and Matt James, who once starred in “The Bachelor,” are among the many reality TV celebrities who will compete in “The $100,000 Pyramid” during season 6, which premiered Sunday on ABC. The show, hosted by Michael Strahan, pairs celebrities with contestants who try to guess words or phrases based on clues given by their partners. When they reach the winner’s circle, they compete for $100,000.

The celebrities who play the $100,000 pyramid come from the worlds of television, film, music, comedy and sports. They also come from reality shows like “The Bachelor.” Each hour-long episode features two games with two different sets of celebrities. At the premiere of season 6, ski racer Lindsey Vonn and her partner met with comedian Russell Peters and his partner. In addition, the stars of “Seinfeld” Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight fought with their partners.

According to Parade, in addition to the many TV, movie, music and sports stars who will be playing in the 6th season of “100,000 Pyramids,” reality TV stars like Taishia and Matt will be competing against each other. Taishia first appeared in Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. That summer, she joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, but did not find her eternal love, despite a short relationship with John Paul Jones. In 2020, after Claire Crowley ended her season of The Bachelorette prematurely to get engaged to Dale Moss, Taisha replaced her in the lead role. At the end of the season, she got engaged to Zach Clark, but they broke up in November 2021. Together with Caitlin Bristow, she was the co-host of the 17th and 18th seasons of The Bachelorette Party and helped Katie Thurston and Michelle Young on their travels. . Matt was the star of the 25th season of “The Bachelor” and, despite some difficult moments at the beginning of their relationship, he still loves his chosen one, Rachel Kirkconnell very much. He also appeared in the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars.

In the episodes of Pyramid 100,000, in addition to the stars of The Bachelor, other celebrities of the reality show will be presented. Among them are RuPaul Charles, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Ross and Carson also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. Loni Love and Brie Bella, who most recently participated in the reality show “Real Dirty Dancing”, will also play “Pyramid 100,000”. Brie is also known for her reality show Total Bellas, in which she co-starred with her twin sister Nikki. Robert Heriavek from Shark Tank, who also participated in the 20th season of Dancing with the Stars, will also appear. The participant of the 30th season of “Dancing with the Stars” Amanda Kloots and the star of “Renovator” Marcus Lemonis will also take part.

100,000 Pyramids is an exciting and addictive game. It will be interesting to see how stars like Taisha and Matt interact in an environment outside of the Bachelor. Their personalities will definitely shine while they play the game. This season of the “Pyramid of 100,000” with the participation of reality TV stars, as well as other celebrities, will undoubtedly be a hit of the summer.