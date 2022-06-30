Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli have Finally confirmed their romantic relationship: “Damn Happy”

The crossover is confirmed! Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli finally talked about their relationship after several months of dating.

Chronology of the relationship between Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli

“Happy… Just damn happy ❤️ @gianninagibelli,” the 33-year-old Bachelor in Paradise graduate wrote on Wednesday, June 29, along with a series of photos of the couple on Instagram. “If you’re wondering how the hell this happened 😂 tune in to @allstarshoreofficial on @paramountplus starting today 🍾.”

29-year-old Gibelli, for her part, shared similar pictures and called her relationship “the worst secret.”

Horstmann joked in the comments section: “This is completely new information, the voice of Phoebe 😂 you’re the best baby 😘.”

The former Netflix star also took to TikTok to reveal her romance, saying, “When you go on a reality show and meet the love of your life.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the “Love is Blind” graduate started dating the “Bachelorette” runner-up in season 14 after meeting on the set of All Star Shore. When they went to Rome together in March, Gibelli explained why she never showed Horstmann’s face on social media.

“I can’t officially publish it to rn because we had a joint project that hasn’t been announced yet,” she wrote, noting that she was “really happy to share these moments together in private.”

Gibelli is known to fans of the reality show for her relationship (and brief engagement) with Damian Powers in the first season of the series “Love is Blind”. In 2021, she confirmed that they had broken up forever. Horstmann, for his part, almost got engaged to Becca Kufrin in season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” before she broke up with him during the 2018 finale. He was involved with several women in season 6 of BiP, including Kaelynn Miller-Keys and Kristina Shulman.

Damian Powers from Love Is Blind and the Ups and Downs of Giannina Gibelli

“I’ve never watched The Bachelor franchise or anything like that, so I didn’t know who he was. He seemed familiar to me, and he just flashed me his big smile, and that’s how I met him right on the beach,” Gibelli told E! News earlier this month. “He’s very respectful, but I don’t think they know how funny, spontaneous and dedicated he is. Right now he’s doing his DJ act and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don’t think a lot of people know he has it in him, but he definitely does.”