Bachelor Nation Pays Tribute to Erich Vera and Father Who Died After Gabby Wendy and Hometown Date

Much of the nineteenth season of “The Bachelorette” seems rushed or clogged, as the ABC show tells about the journey of not one, but two women looking for their soul mate. However, when Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia went to the hometowns of their remaining fans for the episode that aired on August 22, viewers were really able to spend some time with their families, and this was especially valuable for Erich Schwer’s family. A few days before the premiere of the 19th season, the patriarch of the family, Allan R. Schwer passed away after a long battle with cancer, and the “Bachelor Nation” rallied around the contestant after his date with Windy was broadcast on Monday.

During the episode “Hometown,” Erich Schwer explained that his father’s appendix cancer was incurable, and Allan Schwer told Gabby Windy and his son that he had been in the intensive care unit for about 40 days before their date was filmed. Later, Allan Schwer died at the age of 65 on July 6, just five days before the premiere of The Bachelorette.

A couple of Erich Schwer’s colleagues expressed their support in the comments section of the post:

Logan Palmer: He raised a good man

Gabby Windy may have been a bachelor who dated Erich Schwer, but the contestant received a few words of support from Windy’s co-host Rachel Recchia on Twitter:

My heart and prayers go out to the Schwer family on August 23, 2022.

Host Jesse Palmer also tweeted his opinion during the episode. It was quite obvious to everyone who saw the date how important it was that Allan Schwer was able to take part in the visit. Palmer said:

It meant a lot to Erich ❤️ #thebachelorette #BachelorNation23 August 2022

Although Allan Schwer did not sugarcoat the difficulties he went through, he praised his intensive care unit nurses when talking to intensive care unit nurse Gabby Windy. Allan told his son’s girlfriend:

But I’m still here. I’m happy. I’m positive, so that’s good. I really admire the intensive care unit nurses. They’re so sharp.

After Allan Schwer passed away in early summer, Erich shared a grateful and loving Instagram post dedicated to his father, sharing how much he would be missed.

Since we had to attend seven concerts in our hometown, and not four, as usual, it is especially surprising that we learned so much not only about Erich Schwer’s family, but also about other loved ones. However, Rachel Recchia didn’t even attend all the dates in her hometown. Tyler Norris was eliminated before he had a chance to bring her home, and Aven Jones’ date will apparently air on the August 29 episode before “Men Tell Everything.”

The season is nearing its end, and if you can’t wait to find out what is rumored to be the end of the path to love for Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia, you can check out our spoilers. In addition, you can see which of the participants of the 19th season will splash in “Bachelor in Paradise” when it premieres on Tuesday, September 27 (but be careful, there are spoilers there too!). Check out our TV program for 2022 to find out when all the other new and returning shows will premiere.