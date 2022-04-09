Bachelor John Saviano gives birth, welcomes First child with boyfriend Landon Riker

A new bachelor in paradise parent! Jen Saviano gave birth to her first child on Wednesday, April 6.

“He’s here. Wilder Reed. “,” the reality TV star announced on Instagram on Friday, April 8, saying that at birth her son weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces of “clear sky”. “We love him very much,” Saviano added.

The 32-year-old bachelor’s degree graduate debuted her tummy — and with her boyfriend Landon Riker —in January. “Surprise!” the Florida native captioned the Instagram video at the time. “We can’t wait to meet you, baby Bee.”

The social media upload came a week after the former reality TV star shared a quote about “relying on [her] intuition while reading: “You can’t mess up what’s meant for you. So loosen your grip. Listen to your intuition and believe that you are being guided. Everything is happening exactly as it should be.”

The blogger’s fellow Bachelor Nation members then expressed their support. Ashley Iaconetti, who gave birth to her son Dawson in February, wrote, and Lauren Bushnell, the mother of Dutton’s son, added: “Jen!!!!! Congratulations.”

The then-future star continued to document her tummy’s progress via Instagram, including a mirror selfie in January. Saviano also spoke about the reaction of her family and friends to her news in the same month.

“I’m giggling and crying looking at this in response,” the former ABC personality told her subscribers at the time.

Saviano fought for the heart of Ben Higgins in 2016 in the 20th season of the ABC show, returning to the reality show in the 3rd and 6th seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

While college graduate Flagler first met season 21 bachelor Nick Viall on the beach, the 41-year-old co-host of the podcast “Viall Files” ended their romance during the finale.

“I wanted to say I was in love with you, but something in my heart just said I couldn’t do it,” Bachelorette graduate Saviano said at the time. “Sometimes you want to tell your heart what to do, and if I could, I would tell him to choose you. I just feel like something is telling me to say goodbye. I’m sorry. Most of all, I’m afraid that I’ll regret it.”

During an episode of After Paradise the following year, Saviano said she had “moved on” and was “doing well.”

It’s unclear when the creator of Miss Lifestyler started dating Riker, but he first posted photos with Saviano in January. “This morning, we had coffee with her,” the then—future dad signed a Polaroid photo on Instagram.

“Ah b,” Saviano commented at the time. “Don’t forget the bacon.”