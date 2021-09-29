Bachelor in Paradise’s Ivan Hall Hints He Had ‘A Lot To Explain’ After His Leaving

Ivan Hall hinted that Bachelor in Paradise wasn’t telling the whole truth when he left Mexico on Tuesday, September 28 episode. According to Us Weekly.

“Oh my god, that was too much,” Ivan, 29, said via his Instagram Story after the episode aired. “So much has happened tonight at Bachelor in Paradise, gentlemen. It’s intense.”

Ivan Hall talks about being kicked out of the ABC reality show. The episode started off well with most of the cast taking Ivan’s side in his fight with Aaron Clancy after Chelsea said Vaughn pulled him over to talk. However, things changed when Chelsea, 28, proved that the Bachelorette alum (from Tayshia Adams’ season) was lying.

Ivan later admitted that he escaped from his hotel room when everyone took shelter from a tropical storm. The aeronautical engineer went to see Alexa Caves, who came late from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

He told guest host and bartender Wells Adams that he’s been pretty “lost” since Kendall Long broke up with him and left paradise. Fearing that he would be eliminated anyway, he found Alexa’s room number on a producer’s phone and decided to meet her.

“I was wrong – I shouldn’t have gotten around the system,” Ivan admitted. “My mind was in a weird place and I was wrong. You know, love makes you do weird, crazy things. I made a mistake, and it was a huge mistake.”

Ivan was sent home, but apparently there is more to the story.

“[He] went crazy there. There’s a lot more to talk about,” he told his followers on Tuesday. “There’s a lot to explain, if you honestly care, it is.”

“I look forward to having the opportunity to do this at some point in the near future because I think it will all make a lot of sense,” said the Bachelor Nation favorite.

The Texas player shared nothing more than that he wanted to finally tell his side and that he didn’t hold a grudge after being kicked out of Bachelor in Paradise. “Love for all,” he said.

The only woman who supports Ivan no matter what his mother is. After the last episode of BiP was broadcast, he shared a message from his mother.

“My dear Ivan, life has its ups and downs but I know you can get through it with your head high. I believe in the man you are and never forget that I love my son!” He wrote it with a kiss emoji.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 PM. MEAT.