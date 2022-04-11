Bachelor in Paradise Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Gush on moving to New York: “It’s going to be fun”

Closer than ever! Almost seven months after the television broadcast of the engagement of Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, the couple took the next step in their relationship.

While the couple initially looked for a place to live in Brooklyn, New York, they eventually found the perfect place in Chelsea.

“I’m definitely happy about it,” the graduate of the 25th season of “The Bachelor” told us. “This will make the task easier. I mean, traveling is part of our lives, part of our careers and our relationships, but yes, we love the city, so it’s going to be fun.”

The couple, whose engagement was broadcast during the finale of The Bachelor in Paradise show in October 2021, attended an event in support of Hannah Godwin, who participated in the show. While Pitt and Amabile were thrilled to watch the 27-year-old Alabama native, engaged to Dylan Barbour, “kill him on the catwalk,” they also took the opportunity to find inspiration for their own wedding.

“That’s why we’re here, that’s why we’re here,” the Chicago native jokingly added before confirming they were hoping for a ceremony in 2023.

The two instantly hit it off during season 7 of BiP, before the former grocery store owner popped the question during the finale.

“[Everything] is getting better and better every day,” Amabile said in an exclusive interview with Us in November 2021 about their relationship. “[The best part], I think, is just being in a caring, loving relationship and in a normal relationship, you know? The opportunity to go out and go to a restaurant.”

At the time, the co-host of the Click Bait podcast teased their move to New York, telling us, “We were there separately, so now we’ll really see if we like it together.”

Amabile, who previously dated Kendall Long for two years after meeting during the fifth season of BiP, and Pitt were one of three couples engaged in the seventh season finale. (Marie Pepin-Solis and Morissa Gunn accepted offers from Kenny Braash and Riley Christian, respectively, but Christian and Gunn have since split up.)

“I [think] Knight [Olukoya] and Michelle [Young or] Abigail [Heringer] and Noah [Erb], and then Becca [Kufrin] and Thomas [Jacobs] will be the next couples to tie the knot],” Pitt said. on Friday, noting that the latest couples are “still waiting” for offers. “Wedding invitations, engagements—yes, a lot will happen this year.”

The founder of “Sundays With Joe”, for his part, thought that the 40-year-old boy band manager and the 25-year-old former pageant queen would be the next couple to walk down the aisle.