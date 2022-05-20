Bachelor graduate Robert Graham reacts to the fact that ex-Becca Tilly is dating Hayley Kiyoko: “I really love it”

No thrills! Bachelor Nation’s Robert Graham has shared his support for ex-girlfriend Becca Tilly after she revealed her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko.

The 33-year-old host of the “Scrubbing In” podcast confirmed on Friday, May 20, that she and the 31-year-old “Girls Like Girls” singer were in a relationship, writing on Twitter: “The 3rd time is a charm 🌹 So happy.. ” Tilly’s message came just a few hours after the premiere of Kiyoko’s music video “For the Girls” on the theme of the bachelorette party, in which she played a cameo role. Moments later, she shared a video of the highlights of their relationship on Instagram, writing: “It’s hard to say if it’s a hard or soft launch, but it’s a launch ❤️ #95p.”

Graham, 38, was one of many Bachelor Nation members who shared messages of happiness and support in the comments to Tilly’s post. “YES!!!” the executive director of Afterparty wrote. “I like it so much ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ “. Tilly replied with one smiley face in the form of a red heart.

The couple broke up in May 2017, and she later told us it was a friendly breakup. “It just ended. It wasn’t like any of us cheated or there was this bitterness,” she explained in November 2017. “I still care about him a lot and I don’t have any hard feelings. Hopefully on both sides, but I can say it for myself.”

The Louisiana native started dating Kiyoko about a year later, although she wasn’t ready to share their relationship with the world for a while. “I just think that my relationship that I’m in is fair, I like that it’s personal and my own,” she told us in September 2019, a few months after she announced in her podcast that she was “in love” with someone. “I used to have a public relationship, and it seemed to me that a lot of people were involved in me, and I know that’s why they were watching me in the first place.” More recently, a chiropractor’s assistant stated that she wasn’t “hiding her romance from fans. “Being private on social media is not the same as hiding. People already have opinions about my relationship, and I haven’t even shared them,” she explained during a Q&A on Instagram in February. “It makes sense, why do I want to protect him? But maybe one day! Although it will be our choice.”

However, to celebrate the premiere of “For Girls,” Tilly openly kissed the pop star at a party dedicated to the release of the video in Los Angeles. “Becca mentioned that they’ve been together for four years and she was just ready to share it,” a source exclusively told Us about the event, adding that the happy couple were “very happy” and had been “showing a little PDA all night.” .