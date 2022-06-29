Bachelor graduate Cam Ayala tells what will happen next after an 8-hour leg amputation operation, hopes to start a family

Six days after his right leg was amputated amid a long-term struggle with lymphedema, Cam Ayala spoke about what will happen next with his health and personal life.

“My short—term and long-term goals haven’t changed from what they were when I first came on the show,” the Bachelorette season 15 graduate said exclusively on the Us Weekly podcast “Here for the Right Reasons.” “I would like to get married, become a husband, and then eventually become a father. Whether it’s having children naturally, adoption or surrogacy, it’s in my DNA. Deep down, I want to be a father. I want to be a husband. So I would like [if] it happens sooner rather than later, but I also rely very much on my faith and know that it’s all in God’s time, when it should happen and with whom it should happen.”

Cam Ayala.

He continued: “I don’t put that much pressure on it. And obviously I haven’t met openly since I was so focused on mentally, physically and emotionally preparing for the surgery I just underwent.”

At the age of 11, Ayala was diagnosed with lymphedema. He underwent 16 operations on his legs, including a complete knee replacement in 2021, which was not “done properly” before he had an amputation operation above the knee on June 22.

“The procedure should have taken about three to four hours, because the procedure itself is relatively simple,” he explained. “They have an orthopedic oncologist who just comes and makes an incision. And then if you’re lucky, they have a really good plastic or vascular surgeon who will come for him or her, and then basically close the wound and do any other type of, you know, nerve or venous type of surgery to make sure everything heals as best as possible.”

The operation of the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star took eight hours.

“It was a long time, and it was quite a serious operation, not only because of lifestyle adjustments, but also because of the complexity and volume of surgical work that the plastic surgeon had to do after the amputation was completed. completed,” he told Us.

Despite the fact that the operation was successful, the path to Ayala’s health is far from complete, since there is no cure for lymphedema.

“Think of it as if you have bad plumbing in your house, bad pipes, so it’s a backup. Water begins to rise up in the toilet bowl or in the sink, wherever there is flooding. And then in this case, as in the case of my leg, due to the fact that this fluid does not move properly, it just stagnates and accumulates there, in my knee joint, becomes bigger and bigger and swells,” he explained. “That’s why wearing compression clothing and using a compression pump was necessary to help move this fluid, make it move upstream, because it naturally tries to go downstream. The fact that I had most of my leg removed above the knee does not mean that all my lymphatic vessels have healed and healed. There will still be some swelling on my residual limb.”

Ayala, who works in the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, will continue rehabilitation and prepare a prosthetic leg.

“It’s all about physical therapy and rehabilitation, wound healing, fitting my prosthetic leg, learning to walk again, learning to jog again, learning to fight again, and then just learning to live in a new way. “he said. “And I think that in this journey and in this process, if it has to happen, then my person who comes will not see me as a burden, but will see me as a blessing and will be able to build our life together. and to raise children who will be very sympathetic and empathize with people with disabilities.”