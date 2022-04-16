Bachelor couples at Coachella 2022: Katie Thurston and John Hersey, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, more

Having the time of their lives! Several of Bachelor Nation’s most celebrated couples threw a party at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“I feel like a kid this weekend,” Katie Thurston, who played the main role in the 17th season of The Bachelorette Party, wrote on Instagram on Saturday, April 16, along with a selfie with boyfriend John Hersey.

“So pretty,” Jade Roper, who is married to her co—star on The Bachelor in Paradise series for the second season, Tanner Tolbert, replied in a comment on Instagram.

Thurston, 31, met the 27-year-old California native on the ABC series before sending him home in the second week. After a stormy engagement and subsequent breakup with Blake Moines, the bank’s former marketing manager confirmed her romance with Hersey in November 2021.

“It’s very easy to just enjoy and live your life — and that’s what we do. We’re not holding on to anyone. We are currently in the honeymoon phase. He used to be my best friend, so I think that’s what makes him, frankly, the best.”

Thurston and her beau, the bartender, weren’t the only Bachelor Nation fan favorites who came to the Indio, California music Festival. Amanda Stanton, for her part, attended the event with her fiance Michael Vogel.

“We support,” the 32—year-old author of Now Accepting Roses signed a series of Instagram Story slides on Friday, April 15. stage performances by artists such as Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

Stanton, who appeared in the 20th season of The Bachelor, shared another picture with her man on her social network page, which attracted the attention of several other Bachelor Nation graduates.

“RESORT,” commented Victoria Larson, the self-proclaimed queen of the 25th season. “I think my favorite part is the Dior bag. And anyone who says you’re too old is jealous of your outfit, and thanks to your man.”

Hannah Ann Sluss, for her part, added: “Amazing 😍 “.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, who got engaged in season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, also enjoyed the first-day show.

“With love,” the 27—year-old Alabama native signed a photo from the venue on Friday.

Scroll below to see which bachelor couples attended Coachella this year:

Katie Thurston and John Hersey

Thurston was wearing a colorful knitted dress and a backpack with a drawstring as she posed with her man.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

The model sweetly kissed her fiance during the premiere of the festival.

Amanda Stanton and Michael Vogel

The native of Orange County, California, befriended Vogel during the event.