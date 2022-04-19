Bachelor Colton Underwood and fiance Jordan S. Brown flew to Mexico to celebrate their engagement: Photos

The glow after the engagement! Colton Underwood flew to Mexico to celebrate his and fiancee Jordan S. Brown’s relationship status change earlier this month.

The former bachelor, 30, and political strategist, 39, basked in the sun at the Four Seasons Punta Mita Resort for a week in early April, along with some of his closest friends.

Underwood and Brown stayed at the villa with pals Jenson Woodley, Jacob Andari, Tyler Fillmore, Paige Fillmore, Johnny Sibilly and Todd Hawkins when they celebrated their January engagement.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum, who publicly declared himself gay in April 2021, enjoyed relaxing on the beach with her future husband throughout the vacation, as well as relaxing at the Tamai Pool bar at the resort with his band.

The couple watched the sunset while eating various dishes, including beetroot salad, boiled lobster and cheesecake. The former reality TV star arranged a “surprise” performed by the Mariachi band after the duo’s dinner.

The band “played a few songs for them, and their friends joined them to sing, dance and celebrate,” an insider told Us, adding that the couple spent the night under the stars, walking by the campfire.

Underwood gave fans a glimpse of the tropical getaway on April 3 by sharing a series of snaps with his friends and Brown’s friends.

“A day in paradise. my soul ♥️ @fspuntamita,” he captioned the photos, one of which shows the former reality TV star in tiger print swimming trunks sipping coffee shirtless.

A day later, the participant of the 14th season of the Bachelorette published a cozy picture with his bride, writing: «Te amo dude ♥️ 🤙🏼 ».

Brown, for his part, documented the group’s adventures in a post on the social network on April 9. “Sueños de México 🇲🇽 ,” he wrote along with a series of videos, including Underwood dancing. The signature translates as “dreams of Mexico”.

Ahead of the vacation, the duo got engaged while visiting Big Sur, California, for Underwood’s birthday celebration in January.

“We knew very early on that we had to be for each other,” Underwood said exclusively in March about Brown’s proposal. “My only thought was, ‘I want to be surprised when you ask me.’ So he did a great job.”

Scroll down to see the romantic journey of Underwood and Brown:

Trip or death

All the future grooms were smiling on vacation.

Beach bums

The couple enjoyed a night on the sand.

A sense of celebration

Underwood did his best during the Mexican holidays.

The groom’s Gang

Close friends of the couple helped them celebrate their engagement in style.