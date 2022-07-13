Bachelor: Clayton Richard & Susie Evans are Still Together in 2022

When season 26 of The Bachelor ended, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans left as a couple, and now that two months have passed since the unexpected finale, fans are wondering if this unconventional couple is together. ABC’s announcement that Clayton will headline the 26th season of “The Bachelor” at the end of 2021 was met with mixed reactions from both viewers and Bachelor Nation alumni for several reasons. Clayton, who was recently eliminated by Michelle Young on season 18 of The Bachelorette, wasn’t someone fans thought was exciting. He definitely didn’t fit into the category of fan favorites. Although the season premiere of Clayton’s “The Bachelor” was a few weeks away, the 29-year-old former football player had to take big positions.

While fans tried to give Clayton cause for doubt after the premiere of the 26th season of “The Bachelor” last January, Clayton’s chronic indecision quickly became a problem. Although Clayton and Susie quickly bonded during filming, Clayton’s rash decision to send Susie home after their Fantasy Suite date was met with instant and overwhelming criticism. During the finale, Clayton expressed regret about sending Susie home and confessed to the last two women, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windy, that he still loves her. While Susie understandably rejected Clayton at the end of the season, during the “After the Last Rose” special, they revealed that they reconciled after filming and are dating.

Although Clayton and Susie had a difficult journey in season 26 of “The Bachelor,” as of July 2022, the couple seems stronger than ever. In April, Clayton and Susie took the next step in their relationship by moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia. Since then, photos and videos of the couple, as well as information about their personal interests, have been posted on Clayton and Susie’s Instagram accounts. Susie is a professional wedding photographer, and Clayton is a fitness enthusiast. On July 8, the couple shared photos of them enjoying a recent visit to Clayton’s home state, Missouri. “The summer heat in Missouri is no joke,” Susie wrote. “How good that we had a lake to cool down!”

While Susie updates her Instagram followers a bit more often than Clayton, the now former Bachelor host is showing off his relationship with Susie online. In addition to uploading exercise routines and meal plans with Susie along with him, Clayton has a habit of showing off his adventures with her with witty captions. On June 21, Clayton shared photos of the couple enjoying a party at Rudee’s restaurant in Virginia Beach. A few weeks before, at the end of May, Clayton told about the couple’s trip to New York with the signature: “Traveling with Suze is cool.”

While Clayton’s 26th season of “The Bachelor” will probably always be considered one of the worst, it’s clear that Clayton and Susie have a real bond that thrives when the cameras aren’t working. While Clayton broke Gabby and Rachel’s hearts during the tense final episode, the two women have a second chance at love as co-hosts of the 19th season of The Bachelorette, which premiered on July 11. , not just following Clayton and Susie (and a potential future engagement), but also Rachel and Gabby’s unfolding travels on ABC.