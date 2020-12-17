Bac 2021: can the tests be postponed?

While students are living a particularly strange year, some are wondering if the 2021 Bac exams will be postponed!

It’s been a very uncertain year for the students in 2020. Initially, the Bac did not go at all like in previous years. Some are wondering about the 2021 Bac exams.

Now, the students have had their answers about the 2021 Bac. For the moment, the Ministry of National Education has no intention of postponing the exams. But this is not a hard decision. Things can evolve and change.

This Friday, December 11, LCI also gave information about the Bac 2021. The media revealed: “For the moment, the tests are maintained. There is no question of moving them. The schedule is maintained “.

LCI also added: “The education ministry has abolished the common exams. But for the moment the Ministry of Education has maintained the final specialty exams “. For now everything should go as planned for March 2021.

TEACHER UNIONS WANT TO PUSH THE TESTS

In contrast, the teachers’ unions wanted the ministry to postpone the 2021 Bac specialties exams. Some fear that students will be at a disadvantage. They then expressed their request.

The unions said about the tests: “In most schools, the move to the ‘half gauge’, whether it is half groups or whole classes on alternate days, has resulted in slower progress.”

They also added: “And, more broadly, a deterioration in student learning”. But that’s not all. They also gave other info.

SIA also revealed: “Under the current conditions, it seems very likely that many students will arrive in March unprepared. To face an evaluation. Whoever she is “.

It will still take some patience to find out more. It must be said that the health situation can change at any time. Case to follow!



