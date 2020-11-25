Bac 2021: Can high schools cheat to stay the best?

Some high schools are ready to cheat to help their students with this Bac 2021. A boost that they consider necessary.

This year again, the Bac will be changed. There will be no final written tests. Again, continuous monitoring will be the priority. So high schools are already thinking about how to help their students so that they are not penalized.

Especially since this year is a bit special, it is the first year for the new formula Bac. But there is a problem with continuous monitoring. A 15/20 does not have the same value in one establishment or another. It all depends on the severity of the high school.

The more prestigious the school is, the lower the marks. So here a certain injustice is created for the students. Because basically, if high schools are stricter, it is so that their students have better grades on the day of the final test. Except there won’t be!

Last year this had caused problems for Parcoursup. Because even the best students in the best high schools couldn’t get their assignments. The reason ? Their marks, too low that could not be raised. But this year, that’s out of the question.

BAC 2021: HIGH SCHOOLS WILL CHEAT?

So these high schools find solutions for their students. For example, double scoring. “We publish a school report with the marks that our students would get if we assessed them only on the National Education program for the bac”, explains the head of one of these high schools.

But he protested, “This is not cheating! He explains. “These are just the marks they would have gotten if we were sticking to the programs. On the other hand, everyone knows that we do not prepare our students for the bac, but for pre-school classes and grandes écoles. ”

Suddenly a solution. “We attach to the first bulletin, which is official, a second“ skills assessment ”, unofficial this time, which is only for families and which allows each student to know where he is in relation to his study project. “Everyone should therefore get by for the 2021 Bac!



