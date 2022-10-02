Babysitter for the Royal kids? Prince William jokes with fan

Prince William (40) wants a break from his kids? Together with his wife Princess Kate (40 years old), his first son Prince George (9 years old) was born in 2013. Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) have joined the royal family. These three often make Brits proud of their impeccable behavior, but also make them laugh with their funny nature. Now William joked with a fan about a new position in the palace…

According to The Sun, during their visit to Wales, the royal couple received praise for the good upbringing of their children from an enthusiastic royalist. However, they can probably be exhausting for William – because he immediately offered time with the kids! “We are looking for a nanny,” the Queen’s grandson ( ✝ 96) replied with a laugh, which caused a lot of laughter in the crowd. Then he shook the woman’s hand and continued on his way.

