Babylon’s Fall Will Have Closed Beta, According To A SteamDB Leak

Babylon’s Fall: The PlatinumGames title was announced in 2018, but little news has been revealed since. Babylon’s Fall, the PlatinumGames action game produced by Square Enix, has barely shown any signs of life. We know that the production continues, although the official information has hardly been lavished. However, with E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest on the near horizon, SteamDB has provided a small hint. And it is that this website that registers all the changes in the Valve platform has detected a closed beta of the video game.

According to the files, the application was updated yesterday, June 1. At the moment, neither Square Enix nor PlatinumGames have officially announced anything. The game was revealed in 2018, but since then the silence has only been broken on a few occasions. The last time we saw it was in a distant State of Play in 2019, despite the fact that in the summer of 2020 it was said that the development was going well.

The last message about Babylon’s Fall

“Greetings, thanks to all the fans who have followed the Babylon’s Fall updates,” they posted on social media. “While we were hoping to reveal more about the game this summer, we can already share that the development of Babylon’s Fall is continuing smoothly, while the team works from home and safely. Square Enix and Platinum Games are dedicated to providing an exciting experience and we look forward to unveiling much more about Babylon’s Fall as soon as possible. ” Will that moment be now?

It is not the only PlatinumGames project that remains in the shadows. Since its announcement at TGA 2017, Bayonetta 3 has not made an appearance at any other events. Beyond the teaser trailer, absolutely nothing has been seen, despite the fact that the Japanese developer has reiterated on several occasions that the creative process is progressing smoothly. Who knows, maybe this is the time for both games.