Babylon’s Fall Gets New Trailer at E3 2021; PS5 Version Confirmed

Babylon’s Fall, PlatinumGames’ action game, was announced at E3 2018 and has received very little detail since then. And today (13), Square Enix finally showed a little more of the game. Check out the unreleased trailer for the game below:

An interview with the developers was also shown, revealing that the game will be a coop service game for up to 4 players and online.

Babylon’s Fall will be released for PS5, PS4 and PC (Steam), and soon the game will receive a closed beta (you can sign up here).