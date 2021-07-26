Babylon’s Fall Confirms First Private Beta Date; initial requirements on PC

Babylon’s Fall: Platinum Games confirms the start date of the first private beta of Babylon’s Fall and what requirements are necessary on PC to be able to move it. Babylon’s Fall has confirmed the release date of its first private beta. This testing period will engage new platforms as the different phases are passed. PlatinumGames will begin with the PC version via Steam, expected in Europe on August 12.

During that day you can play within a limited time frame. It will start at 19:00 CEST and will run until 23:00 CEST. In the event that you are in North American territory, the beta will take place on August 5 between 03:00 CEST and 07:00 CEST. In order to participate, you must have a Square Enix account created and select which platforms you would like it on, between PC, PS4 and PS5. You can know all the data on the official website.

What PC do I need to run the Babylon’s Fall private beta?

Along with the announcement, the Japanese company has confirmed the necessary requirements for your team to be able to run the Babylon’s Fall beta on PC. We leave you with her below.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K or Intel Core i5-10400F | AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 3200G or AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 or NVIDIA Geforce GTX1060 6GB | AMD Radeon RX 580

Storage space: at least 50 GB free on HDD

Resolution: 720p

Internet connection: cable

DirectX: DirectrX 11

Compatible remote

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-11700K

Memory: 16GB DDR4 SDRAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6

Storage space: at least 50 GB free on SSD

Resolution: Between 1080p and 2160p

Internet connection: cable

DirectX: DirectrX 11

Compatible remote