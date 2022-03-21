Babylon’s Fall: Bad Reception Won’t Stop The Game’s Evolution

Babylon’s Fall: Anyone keeping an eye on the news must have noticed that the reception for Baylon’s Fall hasn’t been the best so far. However, PlatinumGames has no plans to make any changes to its plans and will continue to add content to the game in the coming months.

According to the team, at the moment “there are no plans to reduce the development scale for the game”, in addition to many other things that were communicated in a message published on Twitter.

Today, we revealed new information about version 1.1.0, the NieR:Automata collaboration event and the future of BABYLON'S FALL development. Read the full update here: https://t.co/DhGbngEdlK pic.twitter.com/VUmCn2FrLn — BABYLON'S FALL (@BabylonsFall_EN) March 18, 2022

“There are no plans to scale development down for Babylon’s Fall. The content up to the end of Season 2 is mostly complete and we’ve already started work on Season 3 and what’s coming later. We will continue to deliver new content for the game and make improvements based on community feedback, striving to keep the current community enjoying the game and trying to attract new players. We would like to thank everyone who is already enjoying the game world, and we look forward to welcoming more people in the future.” , says the message.

And you, have you ventured into the universe of the new Platinum Games title? What did you think of the game so far, are you enjoying it or does it really leave something to be desired? Share your opinion with other readers in the space below for comments.