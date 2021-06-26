Babylon: Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire and Spike Jonze to be in New Film

Babylon: Joining Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Babylon, filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s new film will feature Phoebe Tonkin, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire and Spike Jonze in its main cast.

According to what was found by the international press, the Paramount project has been long awaited and will be set during the 1920s, when Hollywood started to synchronize the sound with the images filmed on the films.

In addition to all these big names, the production will also feature Jovan Adepo, Katherine Waterston, Li Jun Li, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne, Damon Gupton and Flea.

The practical work is scheduled to start as early as next week in Los Angeles. Apparently, the film should only be released in January 2023, leaving plenty of time for post-production to be developed.

In executive production, Marc Platt, Matthew Plouffe, Adam Siegel and Helen Estabrook are opposite Olivia Hamilton, the wife of Damien Chazelle.

Babylon: Learn about new additions to the film’s cast

For his new feature, the winner of the Oscar for Best Direction for La La Land, in 2018, managed to gather big names to tell his next historical plot. Little is known about what the narrative will address or how the characters will be, but it is possible to deduce that it will be a great production.

Olivia Wilde has been working a lot behind the scenes in recent years, including video clips such as Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Dark Necessites. Her future projects include New Line Do n’t Worry Darling and a movie about Spider-Woman.

Spike Jonze also has an extensive career as a director, who has Quero Ser John Malkovich (1998) and Ela (2013) under his belt. As an actor, he has been on interesting projects. Maguire is well known for having played Peter Parker in three Spider-Man films in the early 2000s.

So stay tuned for more news related to this movie!