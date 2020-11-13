Baby Yoda’s demeanor gets harsh criticism

Fans of the Mando warrior adventure series, The Mandalorian, from Disney +, are upset by what they saw during the second episode of season 2 broadcast.

It turns out that the most assiduous viewers of The Mandalorian series are convinced that the cute creature, Baby Yoda, committed genocide and criticize him for his selfishness and appetite for eggs.

And it is that episode 2 of season 2 of The Mandalorian issued recently, not only stood out for its horrible and creepy giant spiders. The other detail that strongly marked the minds of fans is the behavior of Baby Yoda.

Fans of The Mandalorian also say that the creature has been of no use in the history of the science fiction series and that it only puts its voracious appetite before its conscience.

In the case of episode 2 of the second season of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda went from hero to villain, according to fans. This, because the creature spent during the episode devouring the eggs of a certain Lady Frog, which were waiting to be fertilized. Therefore, according to fans, Baby Yoda committed genocide.

Likewise, Baby Yoda’s selfish attitude in The Mandalorian also angered the fans and they said that for this reason the creature was reprimanded by Mando on several occasions.

In this sense and in the face of so much criticism, Lucasfilm creative director Phil Szostak was forced to turn to his Twitter account to defend Baby Yoda’s gluttony. This was what he said:

“The episode made it clear that Lady Frog’s eggs are not fertilized. They are like chicken eggs that we all cherish. Although, of course, the hens are not really conscious.”

“Watching the Boy eat the eggs was intentionally disturbing. It had a comical purpose.”



