baby this is where Julian Draxler became a father for the first time

Happy news about Juliana Draxler (29)! In April, the German national football team player proudly announced that he would become a father for the first time. The child’s mother is his girlfriend Setani Taing. In the past few months, the influential woman has been telling her fans about her pregnant journey and sharing one beautiful photo with a ball after another. Now the time has finally come: Julian and Setani’s baby is here!

The professional dancer reported this in her Instagram story. There she posted the first photo with her baby, which was probably taken in the hospital shortly after birth. Her offspring is lying here, on Setani’s chest, and dozing—and gets a slap on the hand from Papa Julian. Mom, in turn, kisses her little daddy. “My whole world,” she wrote enthusiastically under the picture.

But did they really have a son or daughter? Parents have already informed in advance that there will be a boy. However, they haven’t announced a name yet. Julian has not yet commented on his happiness as a father.