Baby Shark is the most viewed video on YouTube

The Baby Shark clip reached 7,043 billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed video across the platform. The childhood fever overthrew the musical success Despacito, by Luiz Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, who had the title three years ago.

We already know that children’s songs are on the rise, but Baby Shark stood out by taking a huge leap in popularity. In April 2019, the video had only 2.5 billion views. Since then, that number has grown by an impressive 181%. And, according to a Wikipedia projection, the video could grow even more. Check it out below:

Other YouTube hits

While the second place is occupied by Despacito, the third is with Shape of You, music by singer Ed Sheeran. In the fourth position is the hit See You Again, by Wiz Khalifa. Then there are more children’s songs: The hit Masha and the Bear, with 4.4 billion views, and Johny Johny Yes Papa, with 4.15 billion.



