YG Entertainment’s new girl group BABY MONSTER has finally lifted the veil before its debut!

Based on the teaser, here are the estimated 7 participants and what we know about them!

YG Entertainment presents BABY MONSTER

On January 1, 2023, YG Entertainment, the agency that created K-pop icons 2NE1 and BLACKPINK, officially announced the birth of a new girl in a teaser video.

On this day, a clip called “YG NEXT MOVEMENT” was uploaded to the YouTube channel, which features a group of seven people who will soon debut, BABY MONSTER.

The released video finally showed the faces of the contestants, originally described as “a few Jennies from BLACKPINK in their teens.” YG executive producer Yang Hyun-seok, who appeared in front of the public for the first time in three and a half years, as well as senior BLACKPINK artists Jennie & Lisa, WINNER and AKMU gave their ratings to the newcomer.

The artists continued by praising their outstanding skills and appearance despite their young age, Jenny and Lisa, saying:

“I think they’re doing well overall” (Jenny)

“The seven combination looks really good.” (Lisa)

A representative of YG Entertainment said:

“BABY MONSTER is still a trainee (band) before its debut, so we planned this program in order to show the public the skills and talents (of the participants) without filtering and getting a cold preliminary assessment. We will present the results of our hard preparation and shooting over the past year.”

BABY MONSTER profile: names of participants, age, facts and much more!

[Disclaimer: The profiles were created based on collective data, information and details published by global K-pop fandoms. YG Entertainment has not yet published official profiles.]

Rora

Rora (born 2004) South Korean member of the K-pop group Baby Monster under YG Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/RdhgGpjWVv — BABYMONSTER RETWEETS (@BABYMONSTER_RT) January 1, 2023

Born in 2004, Rora is from South Korea and one of the potential participants of BABY MONSTER.

Prita

Hello✧

This account is dedicated to the beautiful member Pharita/Prita of babymonster , I will be posting pics videos related to her so pls rt and share if you're interested TYSM ❤ #BABYMONSTER #Pharita #prita #baemon #yg #YGNGG_INTRODUCTION #YG_NEXT_MOVEMENT #YGNGGISCOMING pic.twitter.com/zkXYO94yWH — pharita pics (@pharitapictures) January 1, 2023

Farita Chaikong, also known as Prita, an idol trainee born in 05, has established herself in the entertainment industry as a Thai child model. At a young age, she has already won the main prize and the first place in Inter Model Thailand.

Along with Fox from BLACKPINK and BABY MONSTER Chiquita, Pritais one of three idols from Thailand that YG will launch.

Asa

Sakamoto Asa from Baby Monsterpic.twitter.com/s7PjwWmOiK — ASA PICS (@asasgallery) January 1, 2023

Sakamoto Asa is a Japanese member who is also debuting in the new female group YG Entertainment. Before her official launch, K-pop enthusiasts claimed she was a dancer.

Haram

Like Prita, Haram, a trainee of Korean descent, is also a child model known for her vocals and dancing abilities.

Ahyeon

SHE IS SO UNREAL pic.twitter.com/d0QgK2GN3X — ahyeon pics ♭ (@ahyeonpics) January 1, 2023

Ahyeon, who was born in 2007, attracted huge attention with her looks similar to Jennie from BLACKPINK and Hyunjin from LE SSERAFIM.

She was a music singer and former JYP trainee before moving to YG to train for four years. She attended the Hanlim Multi-art school and studied at the Ara Dance Academy.

Dain

Dain, born in 2008, is a former USSO girlfriend along with Hyein from NewJeans. She was active as a member of the first generation from 2017 to 2018.

Chikita

main dancer indeed pic.twitter.com/pWOkoRw9FC — canny pics (@cannyspics) December 31, 2022

Makne from the group, an idol trainee born in 2009, will follow in the footsteps of Fox from BLACKPINK and become the next Thai from YG to conquer the k-pop scene.

Her face is familiar to some music fans supporting Copper Dechavat from The Star Idol, as she was the younger sister of the musician and actor. She was also a member of the cover band Red Rose.

Detailed profiles, such as the full names, birthdays and nationalities of the participants, will be consistently revealed by YG during continuous promotions in the following days.