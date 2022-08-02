Baby Grunt indulges himself with a spa day in the new show I Am Groot Image

A brand new image from the upcoming Marvel series “I am Groot” shows Baby Groot enjoying a day at the spa. First introduced in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot immediately became one of the MCU’s most beloved creatures. With his voice provided by Vin Diesel, the tree-like creature can only communicate using the phrase “I am Groot” and boasts a variety of abilities, including human-level intelligence, as well as the ability to control other plants. The final credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy later introduced the audience to Baby Groot, whose character has since become a cult in pop culture.

Now that James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy continues to expand its presence in the MCU, Disney+ is about to launch its newest animated series, I am Groot. The action takes place shortly after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the series consists of five short films telling about several charming and mischievous adventures of Groot. The series, created by Kirsten Lepore, should also see the return of Bradley Cooper to transfer his vocal abilities to Jet Raccoon, Groot’s best friend from the Guardians gang.

Link: All we know is that I’m a Groot

Since the release of “I am Groot” is just around the corner, a completely new image has been released, which offers a look at one of the pleasant moments that viewers will see in the new series. The image provided by Empire shows Baby Groot enjoying a day at the spa, relaxing in a bright bubbling pool. The image perfectly demonstrates the unique photorealistic style of the series, where Groot is surrounded by beautifully animated greenery. Take a look at the image below.

Groot briefly appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, released this summer, before the Guardians dispersed to embark on their own adventures, ready for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 next year. 3. Because Groot has grown in the time since Guardians of the Galaxy. 2, viewers have only recently seen Groot in his teens, although the recent disclosure of Gunn’s gift for this year’s Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special seemed to hint that Groot will have to grow up a lot in the very near future. Early reviews of I Am Groot praised the short film series as “cute” and “wacky,” and now a wider audience is excited to finally get their hands on it.

Since “I am Groot” is going to see Groot on crazy family adventures, it will be interesting to see more of this adorable little guy in a completely new setting. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the Guardians’ last hurrah as a full team, and many are wondering what the future holds for characters like Groot, as there is currently no path paved for individual Guardians after their upcoming Phase 5 release. Given its place on the timeline, “I am Groot” is unlikely to affect any of the MCU’s main storylines at the moment, however, it will certainly be fun to see Groot enjoying carefree fun outside of madness.