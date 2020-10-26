Baby dies after being thrown off the balcony by his father

A Las Vegas man was arrested after police said he killed his 2-month-old daughter by throwing her from an apartment balcony.

Police reported that Clarence Martin Jr., 32, had an argument with the mother of his 2-month-old daughter. At some point, they say Martin got angry and threw the baby from the second floor balcony.

Martin also allegedly set the apartment on fire and killed the family dog. He reportedly got into a car and tried to escape, but crashed several times until he was detained at McCarran Airport in Las Vegas, 13abc reported.

The girl was taken to a hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

Martin faces charges of murder, arson, assault and animal abuse, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday.



