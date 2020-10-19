B1A4 Tells a Romantic Love Story in ‘Like A Movie’

After waiting for a long time, finally B1A4 has officially made a comeback by releasing their latest single, “Like A Movie”.

On October 19 at 6:00 p.m. KST, the boy group from WM Entertainment greeted fans again after 3 years of not promoting as a group.

Previously, B1A4 had released several individual teaser videos showing some of the romantic scenes they experienced with their lovers like love stories in films in general.

Even with only 3 members, the MV for B1A4’s title single “Like A Movie” will be their first official comeback announced after CNU’s return from their mandatory military program.

Immediately watch their first comeback MV which B1A4 has just released with the title “Like A Movie” to treat fans’ homesickness below.



