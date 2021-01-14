Azure PlayFab Launches New AMD Virtual Machines

Azure PlayFab Multiplayer Servers (MPS) today announced its AMD virtual machines that lower the cost of game servers while increasing server performance. With them, there is a performance improvement ranging from 5% to 40%!

This is great news for game developers, who get more performance at a lower cost through the new general purpose Dav4 and Dasv4 SKUs. We also have the Eav4 and Easv4 SKUs for applications that use a lot of memory, as they do a good optimization of resources.

No code changes are required to migrate to AMD virtual machines, and the Azure Virtual Machine Dav4 and Dasv4 have a 2nd generation AMD 2.35Ghz EPYCTM 7452 processor with multithreads of up to 256 MB of L3 cache, 8 cores. 8 MB of dedicated L3 cache.

Dasv4 Azure VMS have up to 96 vCPUs, 384 GBs of RAM and 768 GBs of storage per SSD, so Dasv4 is the most recommended SKU for game servers on Azure. According to Kedar Hirve, his Principal Software Engineer:

“Moving to Dasv4 was not an event for us, as it just worked from the beginning,” celebrated Kedar. “We didn’t have to change any code and immediately saw better performance compared to Fsv2. One of the biggest benefits of Dasv4 was that it had twice the available memory, which helped to alleviate some of the bottlenecks we had previously when running many server instances per VM . ”

