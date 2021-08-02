Azul Plans Fleet of ‘Flying Electric Cars’ for 2025

Azul announced this Monday (2) plans to have a fleet of “flying electric cars” operating in Brazil from 2025. This initiative will be put into practice through a partnership with Lilium, responsible for the project of the capable electric aircraft to take off and land vertically (eVTOL).

The agreement between the airline and the German startup could have a total investment of US$ 1 billion, including the order for 220 eVTOL aircraft. With the novelty, Azul intends to increase connectivity between the main economic centers in the country.

This announcement is also part of the company’s strategy to accelerate its commitments on the “ESG” agenda, which provides for a reduction in the emission of pollutants. However, the agreement is still subject to the finalization of the commercial terms between the two parties and the final documentation of the deal.

“Azul has the most exclusive and sustainable business model in Brazil. Our brand presence, our unique connectivity network and our robust loyalty program provide us with the tools to create markets and demand for Lilium jet operations in Brazil,” said company CEO John Rodgerson, in a statement.

Vertical takeoff and landing

Technology developed since 2015, the German “flying electric car” is powered by 36 electric motors. It is capable of flying at an altitude of 3,000 meters and reaching a maximum speed of 280 km/h, with a range of approximately 300 km, according to the manufacturer.

Lilium designed the initial model with capacity for five passengers and one pilot, but it is already working on larger versions, which can take up to seven people. eVTOL’s first unmanned flight took place in 2017 and the German company’s forecast is that commercial operations involving the electric aircraft will start in 2024.