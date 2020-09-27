Azerbaijan National Assembly decided to declare a state of war in some cities and regions of the country.

Azerbaijan declared a state of war in some cities and regions of the country upon the conflict that started this morning (September 27) with the Armenian army.

According to the news of Anadolu Agency; Azerbaijan National Assembly announced that it has declared a state of war in the cities and regions affected by the conflict. It was announced that the situation in question was 24 hours. Armenia also announced that it declared martial law in the morning.

What happened?

In the statement made by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, it was stated that the Armenian army made wide-ranging provocations along the front line at 06:00 and opened fire on Azerbaijani army positions and civilian settlements with large-scale guns, artillery and mortars.

Armenian Defense Ministry Press Spokesperson, Shusan Stepanyan, announced in his post on his official social media accounts that “Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an air and missile attack along the Nagorno-Karabakh border”. Armenia also called on the civilians in the region to go to the shelters. It is stated that a woman and a child were killed and two civilians were injured on the Armenian side.

31 years of conflict

The Azerbaijani Parliament ended the autonomous region status of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1923 in 1989.

The clashes that started while the Soviet Union was dissolved became worse when Armenia, which gained strength, declared that it would add Nagorno-Karabakh to its borders and invaded it.

In 1991, the separatist administration in the region declared its independence.

Azerbaijanis living in Karabakh boycotted the referendum held in this direction.

No country officially recognizes the independence of Karabakh.

However, in 1994 Azerbaijan recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as the third party in the conflict and started direct negotiations.

The ceasefire, which was reached as a result of negotiations over Russia in May 1994, officially continues today.



