Azerbaijan announced! Armenia opened fire

Clashes broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani front line after Armenian forces opened fire on Azerbaijani civilian settlements.

According to the statement made by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, the Armenian army made extensive provocations along the front line at around 06:00 and opened fire with large-scale guns, artillery and mortars on the positions of the Azerbaijani army and civilian settlements.

In the statement, it was reported that there were civilians dead and wounded as a result of intense bombardment of the Armenian army to Terter’s Gapanlı, Ağdam’s Çıraklı and Orta Garvand, Fuzuli’s Alhanlı and Şükürbeyli, Cebrayıl’s Çocuk Mercanlı villages. It was reported that the civilian infrastructure in these areas was also seriously damaged.

It was reported that civilian and military losses were clarified, and the Azerbaijani army took retaliatory measures to prevent the enemy’s provocation and to ensure the safety of the people living in the areas close to the front.



