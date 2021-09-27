Ayrton Senna Is Immortal: This Is The Emotional Tribute To The Pilot In Horizon Chase Turbo

Ayrton Senna: Horizon Chase Turbo will receive an expansion on October 20 where the figure of Ayrton Senna is the complete protagonist. Exciting trailer. The legend of Sao Paulo would have been 61 years old this year. However, on May 1, 1994 the lights went out at the San Marino Grand Prix. To speak of Ayrton Senna is to do so about a face that has gone down in Formula 1 history on its own merits. Despite his sudden death, the pilot has left an indelible mark on the retina of the Brazilians. The creators of Horizon Chase Turbo, compatriots of the genius, pay their particular tribute with a trailer that shoots straight into the hearts of those who experienced their exploits behind the wheel.

A passion passed down from generation to generation

The trailer, which you can see at the top of this story, shows father and son enjoying Senna’s exploits throughout his career. Year after year, Grand Prix after Grand Prix, the passion for Formula 1 became more and more ingrained in that child. “Some emotions are forever”, reads the transition from the video to the present, when that young man is well into years.

This emotional video coincides with the announcement of the new expansion for Horizon Chase Turbo, available next October 20 on PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and iOS and Android mobile devices; compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. “Horizon Chase takes the legendary pilot Ayrton Senna to shine on his tracks”, comment those responsible in the description of the trailer. “The ‘Senna Forever’ expansion is inspired by the great moments of his career and offers a lot of fun for all Ayrton Senna and Horizon Chase fans.”

At MeriStation we analyze the basic version. After its landing on mobile phones, Aquiris Game Studio took the game to other systems with “a really remarkable result.” “Horizon Chase Turbo is a totally praiseworthy tribute to classic games like Top Gear, Outrun or Lotus Turbo Challenge”, we concluded. You can read the full text at this link.