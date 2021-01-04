Aya Nakamura will blow up everything on Gims Youtube!

Aya Nakamura, Jul and Gims are the only three French-speaking artists to have exceeded one billion views on the YouTube platform!

2020 has been an explosive year for many artists. Indeed, Aya Nakamura, Gims and Jul have become billionaires in views on the YouTube platform. Which is huge.

Thus, the Midi / Midnight Twitter account made the accounts based on data from YouTube Charts. He then showed that, in the year 2020, the three stars surpassed one billion views. Just that !

Aya Nakamura has 1,230,000,000 views, Gims has 1,060,000,000 views and finally, Jul, with no less than 1,050,000,000 views.

These are the only French-speaking artists to have achieved this performance in 2020. Congratulations to Aya Nakamura, Gims and Jul!

AYA NAKAMURA: HER LAST ALBUM IS A BOX!

The success of the beautiful Aya Nakamura this year comes in particular from her new album, entitled “Aya” and unveiled on November 13th.

If her opus has been very successful with titles like Jolie Nana, Doudou or even Tchop, she has also chosen to put her feelings into her songs. And the result is pretty cool. Although we love his dancing hits.

So much so that new album was certified gold. This means that the young woman has already sold more than 50,000 albums in a month. A great achievement then!

And since good news never comes alone, his hit Doudou was also entitled to its award since he was certified Single Gold with 15,000,000 sales equivalents… Just that!

As a reminder, Aya Nakamura already has 7 diamond singles on the clock. And it looks like the singer doesn’t seem ready to stop there …

We therefore wish him success again, and for many years to come. The same goes for the famous artists Jul and Gims!



