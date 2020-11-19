Aya Nakamura: Vladimir Boudnikoff is a big fan of her!

Aya Nakamura has just posted a video of her darling and manager Vladimir Boudnikoff having fun on his new album!

While Aya Nakamura’s new album seems to have literally won over its audience, her darling Vladimir Boudnikoff is one of her first fans!

It’s no secret Aya Nakamura is in love! Indeed, the singer has also revealed her relationship with Vladimir Boudnikoff almost at the same time as her new album “Aya”!

So, this Thursday, November 19, 2020, the interpreter of “Doudou” posted a video of her darling listening to his track “Nirvana”! A post that the young woman of 24 years had captioned with a heart!

We let you admire the post in question! This is obviously a screenshot of the beautiful Aya Nakamura’s Instagram story!

AYA NAKAMURA POSTS A VIDEO OF HER LAUNCHING ON HER NEW ALBUM

Today, Aya Nakamura’s darling was not the only one listening to “Aya”! Indeed, the artist posted a video of her dancing to the song “Favorite” feat with rapper O’boy!

A video that his fans loved! Indeed, there are already hundreds of comments …

“By far my favorite track from the album, even though the album is just crazy! “” I love this feat, I’ve been listening to it every day since the album was released. “” A killing this piece Aya Nakamura. In addition you move too well! “” Canon in this video, you really are a diva! ”

You can read on the artist’s social network. Comments that will therefore please the latter!



