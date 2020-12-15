Aya Nakamura unveils a rare video of her little Aïcha!

In the story of her Instagram account, Aya Nakamura revealed an adorable (and rare) video of her little daughter Aïcha.

Aya Nakamura has broken her own rule. This Monday, December 14, the artist shared a video of his daughter Aïcha in the story of his Instagram account.

Protect your daughter at all costs. Indeed, Aya Nakamura refuses to expose her on social media. The one who conquered the hearts of the French public in a few years knows the price.

Thus, the interpreter of Djadja, Jolie Nana and Plus Jamais makes sure never to display it. But this Monday, December 14, the artist broke his own rule.

And for good reason, Niska’s ex-girlfriend unveiled a rare video of Aisha. The three-year-old appears lying on the sofa, half asleep.

However, Aya Nakamura does not show it completely. The pretty brunette put a filter on her face, which makes her look like a princess. She is so cute !

In any case, the little girl does not realize that her mother is filming her. Would it be omnipresent by a television screen? Either way, this one is very wise.

AYA NAKAMURA IS PROUD

If Aya Nakamura never shows the face of her daughter, the young woman is no less proud. But the singer still prefers to move away from the show-bizz, and everything that surrounds it.

Moreover, Aisha’s mother adopts the same behavior with those who share her life. Indeed, the music star rarely shows up with his companion.

Yet he is none other than its producer. He is also used to this environment, which can be very trying. But Aya Nakamura is no less protective.

However, like her little princess, she sometimes breaks her own rule. After all, the artist is very proud of his step family. She has never been so happy, and happiness suits her!



