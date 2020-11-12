Aya Nakamura tenderly confides in her life as a mother!

In an interview with Le Parisien, Aya Nakamura confided in the subject of mom’s life. Aya Nakamura proves that she is one of the most gifted artists of her generation. At only 25 years old, the French singer and mother, therefore, is about to release her next album, AYA.

For the Parisian, the star agreed to discuss his private life. The opportunity for her fans to learn more about her life as a young mother, then.

When she’s not composing, Aya Nakamura is a real mother hen. “I am a crazy homebody, I feel at home. I take care of my 4 year old daughter, I take her to school, I watch the Peppa Pig cartoons, Donkey Trotro at snack time. She sings it all the time, ”she says.

The young woman told reporters that her daughter is her first fan. “She even came to see me at the Zenith, she loved it,” said Aya Nakamura.

AYA NAKAMURA, A MOM LIKE EVERYONE

Combining her singing career and her life as a mother, therefore, is the challenge that Pookie has decided to take on. “The older the child, the more needs she has. I donate to parent-teacher meetings… like everyone else. It’s really important to preserve that, ”she said.

Aya Nakamura therefore has a little girl named Aïcha. Aged 4, the girl is therefore a balanced little girl, who lives through her mother’s music.

The singer obviously wants her daughter to be protected. “I try to preserve her because she is a little girl like all little girls. I think it’s important for her to be a little girl and not Aya Nakamura’s daughter, “she added on set of C to You.

The pretty brunette, whose new album will be released tomorrow in France, has recently shared with her fans a video of her daughter. A feat for Aya, who vowed not to divulge her daughter’s face. Times are changing, then.



