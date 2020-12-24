Aya Nakamura talks about domestic violence!

Guest of Léa Salamé in a new episode of “Powerful Women”, Aya Nakamura then confided in the violence she suffered.

“I published it without necessarily expecting anything … But when I saw everything that was going on, the media that took it all over, etc.

I said to myself: ‘Wow! Oh no, I don’t actually want to anymore. I was still a little ashamed […] I didn’t think this could happen to me.

I posted because I wanted to, to say look, this happened to me too ’. »But Aya Nakamura regrets not having spoken…

AYA NAKAMURA DECLARES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Faced with Léa Salamé, Aya Nakamura displays her regret. That of not having lodged a complaint, of not having told her story, of having remained silent.

“I could have done like everyone else and related what happened … I think I was a bit cowardly on that one …

I’m like, ‘If this happened to someone close to me, I would be outraged, so why not for myself?’

Today I would file a complaint and on top of that I would try to get a message across by telling everything that happened. ”

Aya Nakamura no longer intends to remain silent!



