Aya Nakamura tackled Yann Barthès in Quotidien sur TMC

If the beautiful Aya Nakamura watched TMC last night, she must not have been very happy … Yann Barthès clashed her in Quotidien!

Aya Nakamura will make an enemy again! Yann Barthès threw him a spade in Quotidien sur TMC last night…

The singer does not only have friends in the world of showbiz … Indeed, in a short time, she managed to get angry with a lot of people …

During her first NMA ceremony, she was humiliated by Nikos! The latter had failed to pronounce his name correctly …

Thus, Aya Nakamura had tweeted this lack of professionalism! If water has passed under the bridges, it is not for the beautiful brunette …

Indeed, during the ceremony two weeks ago, the singer boycotted the NMAs! She even threw a spade at Nikos by receiving a prize… An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth!

Aya Nakamura had therefore said: “I wanted to thank all the people who voted for me. Thanks, to NRJ. Thanks to Nikos. You will bring me the trophy later. And uh… there you go. Hi. ”

AYA NAKAMURA GETS CLASHERED BY YANN BARTHÈS!

We know Aya Nakamura and her easy clashes! After Nikos, Niska or M Pokora, the beautiful brunette is not shy …

Indeed, she can’t stand being attacked … Understandable, right?

We therefore suspect that she will be going after Yann Barthès very soon … The host of Quotidien was very good at it last night!

Indeed, on TMC, he threw a big spade to the interpreter of “Pretty girl”! The latter had decided to make his list to Santa Claus so that everything goes well in 2021 …

Thus, he stated everything he would be ready to do to make everything return to the way it was before the pandemic … Among his sacrifices he announced: “We are ready to invite Aya Nakamura again! ”

As much to say to you that she will undoubtedly decline a next invitation!



