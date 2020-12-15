Aya Nakamura shows herself in another man’s arms!

Singer Aya Nakamura appears in the arms of a rapper in a photo on Instagram! We give you more details. Aya Nakamura shares a photo in the arms of another man on social media!

A few weeks ago, the young singer released her third album AYA. But if success is still there, it is more the love life of Aya Nakamura that is causing much ink to flow. Eh yes !

Indeed, the young woman found herself at the heart of what appears to be a love triangle. Thus, ten days ago, the magazine Star Mag published an article on his romantic situation.

“In a relationship and already cheated” read the title of the article. The magazine even unveils a testimony from the one who claims to be the mistress of Vladimir Boudnikoff.

According to the latter, Aya Nakamura is completely wrong about the nature of their relationship. “She thinks their story is serious, but it is nothing more than romance for Vlad. »Says the young woman.

AYA NAKAMURA APPEARS IN STORMZY’S ARMS

According to Jessica, said mistress of Vladimir Boudnikoff, she already had a relationship with him before Aya Nakamura formalized their relationship. “For me, the difference with Aya is that I don’t consider myself to be in a relationship with Vlad at all. »Explains the young woman.

Despite these infidelity revelations, the 25-year-old singer showed her love for her sweetheart by appearing by his side for the next few days. On December 4, audio recordings in which Vladimir confesses his infidelity were leaked.

He could even be heard trying to put a strategy in place to fool Aya Nakamura. Since then, the singer has kept a low profile. Eh yes !

But this Monday, December 14, she is making her comeback on social networks. She then posts a photo with rapper Stormzy.

If some see in this photo a connection with the artist, it is not. Oh no! Indeed, the two singers are in the middle of filming the clip for their song “Plus Jamais”. We can’t wait to find out. Case to be continued.



