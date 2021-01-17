Aya Nakamura: She trusts Aïcha tenderly!

The young French singer Aya Nakamura confides in her daughter Aïcha! We give you more details. Aya Nakamura tells adorable secrets about her daughter Aïcha!

This Saturday January 16, the young singer was the guest of Nikos Aliagas. Indeed, the host of 50 Minutes Inside spoke to Aya Nakamura.

Thus, the young woman obviously no longer resents Nikos. In 2019, the latter had scratched her first name at the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes.

Indeed, he had said Yaya Nakamura instead of Aya Nakamura. An error that will cost him dearly!

Indeed, the young woman did not really appreciate that he was wrong in her first name. “You don’t invite people when you can’t say their name correctly. She wrote on Twitter.

Since then, tensions seem to have subsided! This weekend, the young woman therefore agreed to answer questions from the TF1 journalist.

AYA NAKAMURA CONFIRMS ON HER DAUGHTER

Thus, Aya Nakamura agreed to answer Nikos’ questions on 50 minutes Inside. The young woman then confided in her private life.

The young woman is however quite discreet on this level. In fact, Aya Nakamura also confided in her daughter, Aicha.

You should know that in addition to her career as an international singer, the young woman is also a mother! Nikos then asks her about her motherhood relationship.

“We learn about it every day. There, I say to myself: what does it grow quickly, what does a child retain everything “confides the young woman. “When I had my daughter, I thought to myself: I’m going to have to take care of her, now, I will have to think of her before I think of myself,” she says.

In fact, the young woman is now taking care of her daughter who is now 4 years old. “Sometimes you have to take it upon yourself because it takes a lot of sacrifice, time, being a singer and being a mom at the same time. »Admits the young woman.