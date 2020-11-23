Aya Nakamura really wants to uninhibit women’s desire!

In her latest album “Aya”, Aya Nakamura evokes feminine desire without any taboos! She wants to free the voice of women!

While her new album “Aya” is a real hit, singer Aya Nakamura indulged in a few confidences during an interview with our colleagues at Télé Star!

In several of the songs from her latest project like “Hot” or “Favorite”, Aya Nakamura talks about sex! A subject which is approached without complex in his new album “Aya”!

Indeed, the singer wishes to highlight the sexual desire of women by speaking about this subject in a very open way … At least that is what the latter explained to our colleagues at Télé Star.

“For me, sex is natural and talking about it too. No harm done. It’s part of the stuff of life. Women have the same needs as men. I dare say it “, explained the beautiful Aya Nakamura.

He added, “When men sing that kind of stuff, it doesn’t shock anyone. If I can give some girls some self-confidence, so much the better. ”

AYA NAKAMURA BREAKS DOWN ON HER “FAVORITE” TITLE

Three days ago, Aya Nakamura posted a video of herself dancing to one of the tracks from her new album. Indeed, this is the song “Favorite” feat with rapper O’boy!

A video that Internet users loved! Indeed, the publication has been viewed more than 500,000 times and already has more than 160,000 likes, a real record for the performer of “Doudou”.

The comments are also numerous and all more adorable than the others! Indeed, Aya Nakamura fans all seem to validate the title “Favorite”!

This will please the beautiful brunette who has succeeded with flying colors! We let you watch the video in question below



