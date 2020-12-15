Aya Nakamura ready to one day do a feat with Cardi B?

Cardi B and Aya Nakamura may soon be working together. At least that’s what a dropped Instagram like suggests

Do you think you’ll ever see Aya Nakamura and Cardi B sing together? It might sound crazy, but not unthinkable either. Indeed, we have already seen very astonishing feats in the past. And when a French star can work hand in hand with a star from the United States, it always strikes us as incredible.

But as we let you know, nothing is impossible. Well when we see the success of our Queen Aya, we suspect that some artists want to work with her. Even across the Atlantic.

However, his manager would not have wanted to work with Aya Nakamura anymore. Indeed, a source close to the singer recently confided to Paris-Match by letting know:

“The problem is those around her who do not reframe her (…) In her label, everyone has given up, refusing to manage the intractable (…) her manager has also set sail”.

Because yes, we have to recognize that Aya Nakamura has a very special character. Sometimes not sticking with some people. But there is no doubt that this spirit could totally suit Cardi B.

CARDI B AND AYA NAKAMURA SOON IN FEAT?

Indeed, to come back to this subject, in a few months, we could well hear a collaboration between the two divas. But how did this rumor come about? Thanks to an interview.

Because Aya Nakamura was speaking to AFP for the release of her new album. By also taking the opportunity to let people know with whom she would like to work in the coming years. By releasing the names of several rappers, she also released that of Cardi B.

A source account from Kulture’s mom was quick to resume the interview to “break” the news to everyone. A post that was also seen to be liked by Cardi herself!

Enough to give us a lot of hope for a future feat between Aya Nakamura and her!



