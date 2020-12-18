Aya Nakamura never releases a music video with Stormzy

Aya Nakamura will release her new music video “Never Again” this Friday. The singer unveiled a preview to make her fans wait!

Aya Nakamura fans are going to be in heaven! And for good reason: the star is about to release a new music video for her single “Never Again”. She also unveiled an excerpt on Instagram. And the result promises to be explosive! We show you …

Nothing has stopped Aya Nakamura since the release of her 2nd album. Indeed, the singer connects successes with her new opus. And his hits are already playing on the radio!

The star’s new album has crossed borders. He sets all the records in the rankings and is also a hit abroad! Unbelievable !

Aya Nakamura therefore gives her all for the promotion of sounds. The artist has already released several singles and several music videos to make his fans dance! And she doesn’t intend to stop there!

The it girl has chosen to release a new single for the end of the year. Indeed, she is about to promote the song “Never again” as a feat with Stormzy.

Aya Nakamura has therefore planned a new clip for this featuring. She just announced the release date on Instagram. And surprise! Fans only have a few hours to wait!

AYA NAKAMURA UNVEILS THE FIRST IMAGES OF THE “NEVER AGAIN” CLIP!

Aya Nakamura will release her new clip on Friday, December 18. To keep his fans patient, the artist released a colorful teaser on his Instagram profile.

We can see the pretty brunette singing with Stormy. The latter wears a pretty blue dress and smooth hair. We love !

The singer’s new music video promises to be explosive! And it’s not his fans who will say otherwise!

Indeed, Internet users are already under the spell of this new video. Many people congratulate Aya Nakamura in the comments.

No doubt: the bomb may then make the buzz once again!



