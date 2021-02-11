Aya Nakamura managed to upset Stéphane Bern

Stéphane Bern admits that he was relaxed by the young singer Aya Nakamura! We’ll give you more details. Stéphane Bern “relaxed” by the songs of the singer Aya Nakamura!

On Friday February 12, the 2021 Victoires de la Musique will be held. And the young singer Aya Nakamura is in the race in the Female Artist category. Eh yes !

The young artist is therefore present and will be one of the participants in this 36th ceremony. Besides, this one promises to be very interesting again this year.

Indeed, you should know that this year there will be new categories. We think of the male and female revelations of the year which is added to the list. Eh yes !

In fact, the artists Hatik, Hervé and Noé Preszow are in the race for the Male Revelation of the Year. As for the Female Revelation, we find the artists Yseult, Clou and Lous and the Yazuka!

Aya Nakamura for her part will try to win the Female Artist of the Year award. Her appointment obviously pleased her large community, which follows her very closely.

In 2020, the young woman had already won the award for Francophone female artist of the year at the NRJ Music Awards. She was also absent subscribers when her award was presented.

Stéphane Bern and Laury Thilleman will therefore present the 36th edition of the Victoires de la musique. France 2 will broadcast the ceremony.

But besides, what does the host think of the young French singer? We tell you everything!

WHAT DOES STÉPHANE BERN THINK ABOUT AYA NAKAMURA?

This February 12, France 2 will therefore broadcast the 36th edition of the Victoires de la musique. The pretty Miss France 2011 Laury Thilleman will therefore present the prestigious ceremony. Eh yes !

The latter will also be accompanied by Stéphane Bern. The host also gave her opinion on the texts of one of the singers competing in the Female Artist category. This is the young artist Aya Nakamura.

And it must be said that the host has a strong opinion about it. For him, the young woman is not ready to enter the French Academy!

In an interview for TV Magazine, Stéphane Bern explains himself. “This institution is over three centuries old. And it must enforce a certain number of rules. “He explains first.

“They are free and want to express themselves in their own way, with their tone and language. »He adds. Stéphane Bern specifies that he has listened to all of the singer’s songs. Before you can make up your own mind. Eh yes !

“I admit that I was a bit relaxed,” he says. Just that ! But he explains all the same that sometimes he likes Aya Nakamura’s words.

It must be said that very often, the reviews revolve around the lyrics of his songs. Without surprise. “Sometimes I like to read the lyrics because there is verlan and English words. It’s interesting, because the language is evolving. »He concludes.

But Aya always manages to surprise us. Eh yes ! Will the young woman succeed her bet this time? Suspense …

See you tomorrow to find out! Stay tuned, up close.