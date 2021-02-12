Aya Nakamura, lead role of 2021 Victoires de la Musique

For this 38th edition of the victories of music, singer Aya Nakamura has been nominated in the female artist of the year category!

Friday February 12, 2021, the 36th edition of the Victoire de la Musique will take place at the Seine Musicale. A ceremony which will welcome the beautiful Aya Nakamura, THE headliner of the program!

Pandemic obliges, this year, the Victoires de la musique will be held without any public! However, the show will obviously be broadcast at 9:05 p.m. on France 2 and France Inter. A program that should pique the curiosity of quite a few viewers!

And for good reason, there will be very beautiful people on stage! Stéphane Bern and Laury Thilleman, the presenters of the Victoire de la Musique, will welcome singer Aya Nakamura on stage, for example! Indeed, the performer of “Doudou” landed a nomination in the female artist of the year category.

In addition, for the very first time, 3 black women are nominated for the Victoires de la Musique: Lous and the Yakuza, Aya Nakamura and Yseult!

“There are still a few things to change, but there is already more diversity. I’m grateful for every small step, we’re going to make a difference in the long term, “said Lous and the Yakuza. As for the beautiful Aya, the latter has not made a statement about it!

AYA NAKAMURA: HER FANS ARE LOOKING FOR A LIVE TO MUSIC VICTORIES!

While scenes of this type are very rare … Aya Nakamura’s fans hope that she will take advantage of her presence at the Victoires de la Musique to sing live! Indeed, Internet users are just waiting for that!

“I’m going to watch the Victoire de la musique … But just to hope to hear Aya sing!” Ella has a beautiful voice… I hope she will give us this privilege! Or, “We want Aya to perform a song!” »Can we read on the social network Twitter!

What’s more, the Victoires de la Musique will take place without an audience for the first time! In fact, 1,300 people could have had the privilege of attending the ceremony … But the Hauts de Seine prefecture decided otherwise!

Despite this, Internet users expect a show and quality services … It remains to be seen whether the beautiful Aya Nakamura will sing or not!

“We had launched a late request to the prefecture to accommodate 1,300 people. Not for the Victories themselves. But to help the performing arts, which is looking for solutions to bring people back to theaters. »Jean-Yves de Linarès explained.

The general manager of the event added. “This request was not accepted. We’re not making a big deal out of it. We will focus our evening on live! ”

So all you have to do is take your pain patiently … which shouldn’t be difficult! Indeed, the show will premiere tomorrow at 9:05 pm! To be continued!