Aya Nakamura is very demanding for her daughter Aïcha!

Aya Nakamura refuses her daughter to become a child star! Indeed, the young mother is very demanding of Aïcha. We tell you everything!

Aya Nakamura has confided in the education of her daughter Aïcha! Despite her singing career, the star does everything to instill real values ​​in the 4-year-old girl.

At just 25 years old, Aya Nakamura must learn to manage her life as a mother and her career as a singer. A not always very easy task when you know that the bomb hits the mark all over the world with its hits!

Fortunately, the pretty brunette has managed to find a balance to enjoy Aisha despite her numerous trips. The it girl is also very careful with the education of her 4-year-old daughter.

This Saturday, Aya Nakamura agreed to confide in Nikos Aliagas in 50 minutes Inside. The bomb thus made rare confidences about her relationship with her daughter.

Djadja’s interpreter admits that it is difficult to reconcile work and family with one’s profession. “Sometimes you have to take it upon yourself. it takes a lot of sacrifice to be a singer and to be a mom at the same time. ”

AYA NAKAMURA REFUSES HER DAUGHTER FROM BECOMING A STAR CHILD!

Aya Nakamura is therefore doing her utmost to take advantage of Aisha. And the young mother is ready for anything for the little girl! “When I had my daughter, I said to myself, well, now I’m going to have to take care of her. That I think of her before I do. ”

The artist takes the education of the little girl very seriously. And the latter refuses that her daughter becomes a capricious child star.

“Sometimes she says ‘I saw you on TV’. I explain to him that I was at work. She needs to understand that it’s not just ‘mom the star’. I don’t want her to rest on her laurels. ”

It just goes to show that Aya Nakamura has not lost her sense of responsibility despite her success. The star is therefore very demanding with her daughter!